Eastern Pacific Shipping Completes 50th LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation was the company's 50th LNG stem in two years. Image Credit: Eastern Pacific Shipping

Eastern Pacific Shipping has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel in one of its vessels for the 50th time.

The firm recently completed the bunkering of its new dual-fuelled Suezmax ship the Starway in Malaysia, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. This was the company's 50th LNG stem in two years.

"Most of EPS's dual fuel vessels are on long-term time charters to leading companies like BHP, CMA CGM, Equinor, and STL," the company said in the statement.

"However, our pair of dual fuel LNG Suezmaxes trade in the spot market.

"Bunkering LNG for spot vessels showcases our deep commitment to decarbonisation and the industry's energy transition.

"It also proves that the needed infrastructure to carry out LNG bunkering already exists for those willing to take action to lower their emissions today."

LNG bunker demand has grown rapidly in recent years in response to upcoming GHG regulations. But the fuel has risen rapidly in cost along with bulk gas prices in response to the war in Ukraine, meaning many companies with dual-fuelled ships have reverted to using conventional bunker fuels in them.