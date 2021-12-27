Bunker Saving Boss Cap Recognised by Guinness World Records

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Boss Cap provides energy savings of 3% to 5%. Image Credit: MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.'s says its bunker saving "Boss Cap" has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the "Best-selling Energy-Saving Ship Appendage Brand (Cumulative)".

The Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF) was co-developed by MOL, West Japan Fluid Engineering Laboratory Co., Ltd., and Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd. (called Mikado Propeller Co., Ltd. at the time) in 1986, and went on sale by MOL in 1987.

The device works by breaking up the vortex that forms behind a rotating propeller, increasing the thrust and realizing energy savings of 3% to 5% in the process.

By 2021, MOL says PBCF cumulative sales have exceeded 3,800 and the device is equipped on over 3,600 vessels.

Historically, bunker saving tech such as the Boss Cap have been aimed at owners looking to reduce their bunker bills, but more recently have proven popular with those motivated by reducing their emissions footprint.