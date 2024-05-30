MPA to Cast net Wide to Attract Marine Tech Start-up Interest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Smart Port Challenge: roadshows in June. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's port authority, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, is to take its marine tech start up programme on the road.

The Smart Port Challenge (SPC2024) is to launch in Singapore as well as several other partner markets, the MPA said in a statement.

There will be "six international roadshows in key maritime hubs across Asia, Europe, and North America in June", the MPA said.

The authority said that it is keen "to attract a wider audience of global start-ups, innovators, and venture capitalists to participate" in the programme. The roadshows will also showcase Singapore's expertise in shipping digitalisation.

SPC2024 cover four areas: maritime green technologies; smart shipping; next generation ports; and digitalisation.

Among participating companies in last year SPC, one is focused on evaluating and verifying biofuel blends, according to the statement.