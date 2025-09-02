MPA Releases Circular on Interim Guidance on Biofuel Carriage Agreed by IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Blends over B30 can be supplied by chemical tankers instead of conventional bunker tankers. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has issued a circular, providing interim guidance on the carriage of biofuel blends by conventional bunkering ships.

The circular agreement during IMO’s MEPC 83 meeting earlier this year, where members approved interim guidance allowing convention bunker ships to carry biofuel blends up to 30% instead of the previous 25%, MPA said in a circular on Monday.

“The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has issued Circular No. 6 of 2025, providing interim guidance on the carriage of biofuel blends and MARPOL Annex I cargoes by conventional bunker ships,” the circular stated.

For the supply of biofuel blends above B30, suppliers and bunker craft operators must seek prior approval from the MPA’s Standards & Investigation - Marine Fuels department.

The MPA noted that pilots for blends of up to B100 are already underway, and vessels can participate in these trials to test efficacy and bunkering procedures.

The circular can be viewed here.