Oman Tightens Licence Requirements for Bunker Suppliers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is taking a growing share of marine fuel demand in the Middle East. File Image / Pixabay

The government of Oman has issued new rules for companies seeking to operate as licensed bunker suppliers in its waters.

The country's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has published a ministerial decision on bunker supplier licensing, in effect as of August, a local source told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The new rules state that at least two licensed specialised companies must be involved in ship fueling operations at every port.

Beyond that, for MGO deliveries by truck, the supplier must be 100% Omani-owned, specialised in bunkering and registered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

"We commend the Ministry's decision, which not only strengthens regulatory clarity but also empowers Omani local companies to play a direct role in the marine fuel supply chain," Sulaiman Alhadhrami, bunker director at local supplier Hormuz Marine, told Ship & Bunker.

"This balanced approach between international competitiveness and local value creation is exactly what will accelerate Oman's vision of becoming a leading maritime center."