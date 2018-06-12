China: Coast Guard Moves Against Diesel Smugglers

Chinese flag (file image/pixabay)

Forty-eight people and seven ships have been detained by the Chinese authorities for involvement in alleged diesel fuel smuggling activity, according to Xinhua news agency.

Action by the Chinese Coast Guard six days ago against the alleged operation included a haul of 3,650 metric tonnes of fuel worth around $3 million.

According to the report, the ships sailed from eastern coastal Zhejiang and Fujian provinces to the open sea to pick up the fuel, then smuggled it to Jiangsu.

The case is being investigated by the authorities.