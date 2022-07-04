Voluntary Winding-Up for 11 Grindrod Shipping Units in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Grindrod Shipping is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Eleven subsidiaries of Singapore-based Grindrod Shipping are being voluntarily wound up.

The eleven companies have appointed liquidators and are to be voluntarily wound up, according to notices posted in Singapore's Government Gazette on Thursday. The decision was taken at extraordinary general meetings for each of the companies on June 20.

The companies are as follows:

IVS Bulk 430 Pte Ltd

IVS Bulk 462 Pte Ltd

IVS Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd

IVS Bulk Owning Pte Ltd

Unicorn Caspian Pte Ltd

Unicorn Ionia Pte Ltd

Unicorn Malacca Pte Ltd

Unicorn Marmara Pte Ltd

Unicorn Ross Pte Ltd

Unicorn Scotia Pte Ltd

Unicorn Tanker Operations (434) Pte Ltd

Singapore-based Grindrod Shipping operates under two brands, Island View Shipping focusing on bulkers and Unicorn Shipping on clean tankers.