BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Commercial Analyst in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday June 4, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a commercial analyst in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Provide business administration support for Commercial Department
  • Prepare market analysis, reports and presentations
  • Assist with monitoring and management of trades and contracts
  • Work closely with the commercial managers and other commercial team members in providing data-backed recommendations to support effective decision making
  • Any other duties as assigned

