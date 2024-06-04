BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Commercial Analyst in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the maritime industry. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a commercial analyst in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide business administration support for Commercial Department

Prepare market analysis, reports and presentations

Assist with monitoring and management of trades and contracts

Work closely with the commercial managers and other commercial team members in providing data-backed recommendations to support effective decision making

Any other duties as assigned

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.