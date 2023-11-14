IBIA CONVENTION: MPA's Next Digitalisation Step is Automating MFM Data Flow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ting first set out the MPA's digitalisation plans at SIBCON last year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

With Singapore's new e-BDN system now up and running as of this month, the next stage of the Maritime and Port Authority's digitalisation plans will now be to automate the flow of data from the mass flow meters in use for the city-state's bunker operations.

Thomas Ting, chief transformation officer at the MPA, addressed the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai last week via a pre-recorded video.

The authority has had mandatory mass flow meters in place for bunker deliveries since 2017, and will now seek to automate how the data from these systems are handled, Ting said.

"In the next phase, we're looking to automate the data flow directly from the mass flow meter to the data logger and to the different stakeholders," he said.

"This is expected to minimise further manual processing and data errors resulting from human data entries.

"This information will also be sent to the regulator -- in this case, MPA -- for better regulatory oversight and enforcement."

Ting set out a detailed timeline of Singapore's digitalisation plans at the SIBCON industry event in Singapore last year. He said the phase of installing data loggers on bunker barges would start from the first quarter of 2024.