BUNKER JOBS: Maritime Firm Seeks Business Credit Analysts in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about two business credit analyst roles for which he is seeking candidates.

I am currently seeking two Business Credit Analysts (Shipping and Commodities) to work out of Singapore. The role will focus on preparing assessments on the counterparty/credit risk of companies in the shipping and commodity trading sectors alongside a very high performing team of credit specialists.

Key analytical skills are naturally a prerequisite for this role. A business/finance-focused, research-oriented background allied to a 2:1 degree from a leading academic institution, or an equivalent professional qualification would also be preferred.

The role would require excellent communication and research skills along with the ability to interpret and analyse detailed information pertaining to counterparty risk and credit worthiness. The successful candidate should then be able to present their findings in clear, concisely-written English to tight deadlines. The willingness to be flexible when it comes to time management is essential.

You must also be naturally curious about how firms are structured and be prepared to do go through some unusual avenues to get the information that is required. Many organisations that you may need to investigate will be from areas where there are no standard accounting practises. When that is the case, some other investigative methods must be found. The ability to network is therefore crucial.

A high level of integrity is essential. A proven and successful track record in risk management, in either the shipping or energy/commodity trading sectors, or financial or auditing sectors, will be advantageous. Advanced Excel knowledge is also a plus.

A competitive salary and the chance to be part of a dynamic, innovative, quality-focused, supportive team is on offer.

If this makes you curious, please get in touch on:

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

I look forward to hearing from you