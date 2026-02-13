Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Delivers Methanol-Fuelled Boxship for Maersk Charter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol dual-fuelled 5,900 TEU capacity container ship. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding said it has delivered a dual-fuel methanol container ship from its Zhoushan yard for charter to A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The 5,900 TEU ship was handed over in China on February 3, Tsuneishi said in a press release on Thursday.

The company added that the delivery strengthens its track record in alternative-fuelled tonnage.

Last month, the shipbuilder delivered what it described as the world’s first dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax bulker. The vessel, owned by Mitsui & Co, is on charter to commodities trader Cargill.

Maersk continues to expand its methanol-fuelled fleet and earlier this month took delivery of its 20th dual-fuel methanol container ship.

At the same time, the shipping company last week ordered 20 LNG-fuelled container vessels, signalling a strategy to diversify its future fuel mix.