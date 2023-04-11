Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sea Guardian Marine Seeks Trading Assistant in Vietnam
Tuesday April 11, 2023
Sea Guardian Marine has offices in Singapore and Vietnam. Image Credit: Sea Guardian Marine
Bunker trading firm Sea Guardian Marine is seeking to hire a marine fuel and lubricant trading assistant in Ho Chi Minh City.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant educational background and preferably at least one year of experience in the oil and gas or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for assisting the Trading Team in both commercial and operational tasks
- Covering administrative tasks including preparing post-sales paperwork and following up on incoming/outgoing payments
- Communicating with various stakeholders to ensure all operational tasks and documentations are delivered duly
- Maintaining close relations with customers and suppliers on the trader's behalf to ensure inquiries and deliveries are managed accordingly
- Any other ad hoc tasks if necessary
