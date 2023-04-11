BUNKER JOBS: Sea Guardian Marine Seeks Trading Assistant in Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sea Guardian Marine has offices in Singapore and Vietnam. Image Credit: Sea Guardian Marine

Bunker trading firm Sea Guardian Marine is seeking to hire a marine fuel and lubricant trading assistant in Ho Chi Minh City.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant educational background and preferably at least one year of experience in the oil and gas or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for assisting the Trading Team in both commercial and operational tasks

Covering administrative tasks including preparing post-sales paperwork and following up on incoming/outgoing payments

Communicating with various stakeholders to ensure all operational tasks and documentations are delivered duly

Maintaining close relations with customers and suppliers on the trader's behalf to ensure inquiries and deliveries are managed accordingly

Any other ad hoc tasks if necessary

