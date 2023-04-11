BUNKER JOBS: Sea Guardian Marine Seeks Trading Assistant in Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 11, 2023

Bunker trading firm Sea Guardian Marine is seeking to hire a marine fuel and lubricant trading assistant in Ho Chi Minh City.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant educational background and preferably at least one year of experience in the oil and gas or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for assisting the Trading Team in both commercial and operational tasks
  • Covering administrative tasks including preparing post-sales paperwork and following up on incoming/outgoing payments
  • Communicating with various stakeholders to ensure all operational tasks and documentations are delivered duly
  • Maintaining close relations with customers and suppliers on the trader's behalf to ensure inquiries and deliveries are managed accordingly
  • Any other ad hoc tasks if necessary

