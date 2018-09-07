Singapore Scrubber Deal Sembcorp's "Biggest Ever Green Tech Retrofit"

Maran Callisto. Image Credit: Maran Tankers

Sembcorp Marine says it will retrofit scrubbers and ballast water management systems on 13 ships belonging to Greek owner Maran Tankers.

The firm hailed the news as its biggest green technology retrofits contract to date.

Under the contract, four suezmax tankers will be fitted with marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems between the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2019, while a further nine Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) will have marine scrubbers installed between May 2019 and February 2020.

The work will be undertaken at Sembcorp's Tuas Boulevard Yard and Admiralty Yard in Singapore.

The news marks the latest in a wave of scrubber install announcements, with Goldman Sachs this week suggesting uptake of the technology and future HSFO demand is now being underestimated as a result.

The move also means more scrubbers for Maran Tankers, with Bilfinger also counting the Greek owner among its customers.