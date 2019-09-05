Another Bunker Supplier Exits Singapore

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Another bunker supplier has exited the Singapore market, the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) shows.

Wired Bunkering Pte Ltd no longer features on MPAs official list of licensed bunker suppliers effective August 30, 2019.

Wired Bunkering was ranked as the port's 24th largest supplier for 2018, down one place from 23rd in the previous year.

The exit is the latest in a procession of departures from the world's largest bunker market, bringing the total number of registered bunker suppliers to 47 - 30 fewer than in 2012.

Of the 47, Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte has said its bunker operations are currently inactive.