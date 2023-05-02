Three Seafarers Missing After Fire on Aframax Tanker in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Malaysian patrol boat assisted in the rescue of the vessel's crew. File Image / Pixabay

Three crew members are reported as missing from a tanker that caught fire off Malaysia on Monday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) was informed about a fire on board the Aframax tanker Pablo at 4 PM on Monday, the agency said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The ship was 37.5 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Sedili.

The tanker MS Enola assisted in the rescue of 18 crew from the tanker, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Seven other crew were picked up by other vessels in the area, and three remain unaccounted for.

The ship was on its way from China to Singapore, according to the MMEA.