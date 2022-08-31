South Korea's First Methanol Bunkering Operation Takes Place

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena Pro Marine. Image Credit: Proman Stena Bulk

Proman Stena Bulk has laid claim to South Korea's first ever methanol bunkering operation.

The joint venture (JV) between methanol producer Proman and tanker shipping company Stena Bulk bunkered its methanol-powered Stena Pro Patria and Stena Pro Marine with over 2,000 tonnes of methanol as part of the operation.

In a press release issued today the company rightly noted it as an important milestone for the industry as a whole, with methanol earmarked to be one of the key candidates to be a major marine fuel of the future.

"The combination of low emission methanol and fuel-efficient vessels are important steps towards more sustainable shipping, so we're proud that Stena Pro Patria and Stena Pro Marine have successfully bunkered methanol for the first time," said Erik Hånell, President and CEO of Stena Bulk.

"The Stena Sphere has extensive experience in bunkering methanol for passenger ferries and in transporting methanol as a cargo, and this bunkering of methanol in Ulsan is further proof that infrastructure and availability is not a barrier for turning our vision of methanol as a key decarbonisation solution into reality."

Methanol has been in use as a marine fuel for many years, but only by an extremely small number of vessels.

In recent years as the industry looks for ways to reduce its emissions footprint, methanol as a marine fuel has received a huge boost in interest.

South Korea's inaugural methanol bunkering is another clear sign that the talk and apparent momentum building behind the alternative fuel is real.

"As these vessels show, methanol is already available and viable as an alternative fuel solution for shipping," said Anita Gajadhar, MD of Proman Shipping, Marketing and Logistics.

"Incorporating methanol bunkering into future fuel infrastructure regulations and policies that are currently being developed will help ensure guidelines are future-proofed as more low-carbon and renewable methanol sources come online, supporting the transition to lower emissions fuels across the industry."