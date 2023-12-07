BUNKER JOBS: DNV Seeks Senior Decarbonisation Consultant in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV is seeking to hire a senior decarbonisation consultant in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering, science or sustainable energy, expertise in energy efficiency-related topics and 10-15 years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop greenhouse gas inventories (scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3) for customers

Calculating LCA or PCF impacts for customer projects and products, including linking to (inter)national standards and regulations

Technical advisory work relating to the identification, quantification and prioritization of abatement opportunities for customers in different sectors

Techno-economic decarbonization strategy development

Developing models ranging from high level to detailed, to quantify the impact of concepts and decisions on the baseline carbon emissions of our customers

Advisory work relating to the implications of (inter)national standards and regulations on new concept development related to decarbonization operations, products and value chains

Energy efficiency studies and implementation of energy management systems as a key part to decarbonize organizations

For more information, click here.