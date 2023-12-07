Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: DNV Seeks Senior Decarbonisation Consultant in Singapore
Thursday December 7, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: DNV
Classification society DNV is seeking to hire a senior decarbonisation consultant in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering, science or sustainable energy, expertise in energy efficiency-related topics and 10-15 years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop greenhouse gas inventories (scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3) for customers
- Calculating LCA or PCF impacts for customer projects and products, including linking to (inter)national standards and regulations
- Technical advisory work relating to the identification, quantification and prioritization of abatement opportunities for customers in different sectors
- Techno-economic decarbonization strategy development
- Developing models ranging from high level to detailed, to quantify the impact of concepts and decisions on the baseline carbon emissions of our customers
- Advisory work relating to the implications of (inter)national standards and regulations on new concept development related to decarbonization operations, products and value chains
- Energy efficiency studies and implementation of energy management systems as a key part to decarbonize organizations
For more information, click here.