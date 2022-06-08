China to Ease Port Congestion in Wake of Shanghai Lockdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai: congestion. File Image / Pixabay.

Port congestion should improve as China's government attends to supply chain constraints arising out of the Shanghai lockdown.

New measures to ease pressure on foreign trade and make port operations more efficient have been announced by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen, according to Reuters.

"We must be clear about the uncertainties for foreign trade while the global economy recovery remains fragile and demand growth is still slow," Wang was quoted as saying at a press conference in Beijing Wednesday.

Wang said China would introduce targeted measures to boost trade, including aid from banks on issues related to currency, shipping costs and export tax rebates.

The transport ministry will help improve port operations and more online trade fairs will be organised to help firms secure orders, Wang added according to the report.