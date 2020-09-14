Stricken VLCC's Fuel Tank Plugged

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship is off Sri Lankan coast. File Image / Pixabay.

The leak from a damaged fuel tank of a very large crude carrier off the coast of Sri Lanka has been plugged, according to Reuters.

The news agency said that salvors were on board and that the leak had been plugged, with repairs continuing.

A fire broke out in the engine room of the Greek-owned New Diamond tanker on 3 September.

The ship had left long trails of marine oil slicks the report said.

The tanker's cargo of 2 million barrels of oil is destined for Paradip in eastern India.