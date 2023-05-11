India to Set Up Hydrogen Bunkering at 12 Ports by 2035

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India is seeking to expand the range of alternative bunker fuels available at its ports. File Image / Pixabay

India is seeking to have green hydrogen available as a bunker fuel at 12 of its major ports by 2035.

The country's shipping ministry has set out plans this week to establish green bunker fuel availability at its ports.

That plan will involve covering the country's 12 biggest ports with hydrogen bunkering facilities by 2035, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The initial plan will be to set up green hydrogen and ammonia supply at Paradip, Kandla and Tuticorin.

India additionally plans to set up at least one LNG bunkering facility by 2030, according to the report.