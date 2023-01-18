BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Junior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Glander's Singapore office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one additional language, and a proactive approach to sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals

Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business

Support current operations and expand market share

Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities

Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders

For more information, click here.