BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Junior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 18, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one additional language, and a proactive approach to sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals
  • Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business
  • Support current operations and expand market share
  • Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities
  • Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders

For more information, click here.

