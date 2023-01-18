Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Junior Trader in Singapore
Wednesday January 18, 2023
The role is based in Glander's Singapore office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one additional language, and a proactive approach to sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals
- Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business
- Support current operations and expand market share
- Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities
- Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders
