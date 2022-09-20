CMA CGM Boxship Takes on Biofuel Bunkers in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was carried out by barge. Image Credit: TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

A container ship owned by France's CMA CGM has taken on a biofuel bunker blend supplied by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels in Singapore.

TotalEnergies supplied the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM Montoir with biofuels in Singapore on July 29, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The blend was a B24 mix of 24% used cooking oil methyl ester with VLSFO. The delivery was carried out by barge.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, in their decarbonization journey using marine biofuel," Laura Ong, general manager of Asia-Pacific trading and operations at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in the statement.

"This latest project is further evidence of both companies' long-term collaboration to explore and develop initiatives that promote the introduction of clean, low-carbon alternative fuels."