Regional Container Lines Takes on Biofuel Blend for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's 1,707 TEU boxship the Piya Bhum recently bunkered a B24-VLSFO blend. Image Credit: Regional Container Lines

Thailand-based shipping firm Regional Container Lines has taken on a biofuel bunker blend for the first time.

The firm's 1,707 TEU boxship the Piya Bhum recently bunkered a B24-VLSFO blend before setting off on a voyage from Laem Chabang to Ho Chi Minh City on October 19, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The biofuel is expected to reduce the ship's emissions by 15-19.2%.

"The use of this biofuel reduces the carbon footprint of the RCL fleet without compromising efficiency, contributing to the company's long-term sustainability goals," the company said in the post.

"By continuously investing in a cleaner, more efficient fleet, RCL is building a more sustainable future for marine container shipping."