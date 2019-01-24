China Gets First Batch of Low Sulfur Fuel Oil

Shanghai, China file image: pixabay

Chinese oil company Sinopec has produced its first lot of low sulfur bunker fuel

6,000 metric tonnes have been produced by its Shangahi refinery, according to Reuters citing a company publication.

The Shanghai plant is first in China to produce IMO2020-compliant product.

From the start of next year, all ships must use bunker fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur unless they have the necessary equipment installed, called scrubbers, to remove excess sulfur from their emissions. Ships failing to comply with the regulation could face prosecution.