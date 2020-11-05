Informa Markets Postpones Sea Asia Event to September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Many industry events are now being held online. File Image / Pixabay

Informa Markets has postponed its Sea Asia event next year by five months in an attempt to dodge coronavirus-related restrictions on travel, the company said Thursday.

Sea Asia will now be held in Singapore on September 21-23 rather than its previously announced slot of April 20-22, the company said in a statement on its website.

"Staging a large-scale event in the second half of 2021 would be more appropriate," Informa said in the statement.

"This point was supported by in-depth customer and industry research and hence, we are also acting on the direction as provided by the market."

Sea Asia will be a hybrid event, incorporating both in-person and virtual elements, the company said.

With further lockdown measures now being imposed in several countries across Europe, events being held early next year now face the same quandary posed for so many in 2020: whether to postpone them, cancel them altogether or take them online.