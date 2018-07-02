Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader

1 IMO 2020: Refining Can't Produce Enough Fuel for 100% Compliance, Says EnSys It's going to be potentially rather chaotic and stressed, says EnSys president.

2 Shippers' End Customers Have "Pull Effect" for IMO 2020 Compliance Agenda: Monjasa "IMO 2020 is not just something that will impact those that operate vessels or supply bunkers," Svend Stenberg Mølholt tells Ship & Bunker.

3 IMO 2020: Deutsche Bank Bullish on Star Bulk's Scrubber Investment Shipowners with scrubbers should be able to charge a freight rate reflective of the broader fleet that is burning more expensive ultra-low sulfur fuel, the bank argues.

4 Rotterdam: HFO Bunker Spill After Odfjell Vessel Hits Jetty [Video] Bow Jubail spilled 217 mt of HFO bunkers on Saturday.