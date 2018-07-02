Asia/Pacific News
Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader
Monday July 2, 2018
Bunker Trader - Australia Bunkering Pty Ltd
Take the next step in your career to join a motivated and dynamic team within a great working environment.
The ideal candidate
- Sees cold canvassing as a motivational part of your job;
- Minimum 2 years of experience, ideally from the shipping/trading industry but not essential;
- IT proficient – experienced in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.);
- Experience working with CRM systems is an advantage;
- A decision maker with a high level of energy and drive;
- Hardworking and goal oriented;
- A good communicator and negotiator;
- Can work independently but also a team player;
- Understand shipping is 24/7;
- Australian resident.
We offer
- Exciting job in Sydney Australia
- Give you opportunity to strive to be the best team player and team leader;
- Excellent working environment;
- International and domestic travel;
- Renumeration according to experience
Send your cv to bunker@ausbunk.com