BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Specialist in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Mandarin and English, as well as three years of relevant experience in the Asian market. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk specialist in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Mandarin and English, as well as three years of relevant experience in the Asian market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Implementation and participation in the development of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company

Local support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters

Credit risk standing assessment for existing and new counterparties

Maintaining of used databases/models

Monitoring of the local trading team's AR portfolio

Collection and utilization of data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies

For more information, click here.