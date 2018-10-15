Singapore: MPA Appoints New Chief Executive

Ms Quah Ley Hoon. Image Credit: Ministry of Transport (Singapore)

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport has announced Ms Quah Ley Hoon will take over as Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) effective November 1, 2018.

She replaces Andrew Tan, who in turn replaced Lam Yi Young on January 1, 2014.

“Ms Quah Ley Hoon has held leadership appointments in various organisations including the then-National Population Secretariat under the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance and Mediacorp,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement released Monday.

“Ms Quah, 42, holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Pantheon-Sorbonne in France as well as a Master of Business Administration from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD Business School) in Switzerland. Ms Quah is married with three children.”

Tan, meanwhile, will be retiring from the Administrative Service on December 31, 2018 to pursue new challenges.

After almost four years at the helm, he has presided over a memorable period for the world’s biggest bunkering port that has included annual bunker sales growth from 42 million mt to 50 million mt and the introduction on mandatory mass flow metering for MFO bunkering.