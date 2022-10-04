SIBCON22: Tata NYK Shipping Bulker Takes on Exxon Biofuel Blend in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is seeking to expand biofuel bunker supply at the world's largest marine fuels hub as part of plans to offer more alternative fuels. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier owned by Tata NYK Shipping successfully completed a trial bunkering of a biofuel blend in Singapore last week.

Tata NYK's bulker the Sagar Moti took on the biofuel from ExxonMobil in Singapore on September 26, Exxon said in an emailed statement on Monday, at the start of the Sibcon week of industry events. The vessel was carrying a salt cargo from Mundra to Vietnam.

The blend used contained up to 25% FAME, with the rest being conventional VLSFO and the product as a whole conforming to ISO 8217:2017 specifications apart from the FAME content.

"Tata NYK is pleased to partner with ExxonMobil and believes marine biofuels have an important role to play in achieving Tata NYK's sustainability goals," Zareer Antia, senior general manager for marine technical and operations at Tata NYK, said in the statement.

"We are targeting to achieve approximately 20-22% CO2 emissions reduction compared with conventional petroleum based HFO/VLSFO, calculated on an energy basis.

"As an engine-ready fuel, we already understand the storage, handling and treatment requirements of this fuel, which makes it an ideal choice for us.

"Tata NYK has been examining biofuels with continuous trials and is at the forefront in meeting its customers' sustainability goals."

Singapore is seeking to expand biofuel bunker supply at the world's largest marine fuels hub as part of plans to offer more alternative fuels.