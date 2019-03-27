Registered Singapore Bunker Tanker Arrested

Bunker tanker arrested. File Image / Pixabay

Registered Singapore bunker tanker Coastal Mercury (SB Licence Number 0802G) has been placed under arrest, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The detention took place at 9:45pm local time yesterday, March 26.

Coastal Mercury is the latest vessel affiliated with troubled bunker player Coastal Logistics Pte Ltd and related entity Heng Tong Fuels & Shipping Pte Ltd to be placed under arrest.

Their tankers Babylon and Atalanta remain under arrest having been detained in January.

The Coastal Oil Singapore Pte Ltd entity entered liquidation as of December 13, 2018.