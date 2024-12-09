Sing Fuels Appoints New Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Naik (left) joined the company as a credit manager in 2016. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has appointed a new managing director.

Singapore-based Sanket Naik has recently been promoted to the role of managing director of Sing Fuels, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. His predecessor in the role, Sonnich Thomsen, left the company earlier this year and now works for BP.

Naik joined the company as a credit manager in 2016.

"As Managing Director, Sanket is committed to upholding the core values of Sing Fuels while empowering the team to embrace challenges and most importantly, lead with passion," the company said in the post.

"He is poised to drive Sing Fuels 3.0, expanding into areas like sustainability and biofuels, ensuring we stay at the forefront of industry innovation."