Vitol to Acquire Noble Resources

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitol will pay $0.63 per share for the acquisition, which is expected to close before the end of 2024. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Vitol has signed a deal to acquire Singapore-based rival Noble Resources Trading Limited.

Vitol will pay $0.63 per share for the acquisition, which is expected to close before the end of 2024, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"I am delighted at the prospect of the very experienced teams at Noble Resources joining Vitol and very much look for forward to growing the business together," Mike Muller, CEO of Vitol Asia, said in the statement.

Noble Resources dropped off the MPA's list of licensed bunker suppliers in Singapore in September 2013. The company had been listed as the city-state's 27th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2011.