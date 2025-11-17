HKMW 2025: Ammonia-Fuelled Fleet Is 'Main Scenario' for NYK Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Takaya Soga, CEO of NYK, said that green ammonia still needs to reach mass production levels to drive its price lower. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Japanese shipping firm NYK Group sees ammonia-fuelled ships to be the core of its plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company is already gaining ammonia expertise by operating its ammonia-fuelled tugboat -Sakuyake, Takaya Soga, president and CEO of NYK, said at the opening of Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025 on Monday.

"The development and introduction of ammonia-fuelled vessels is positioned as our main scenario," Soga said at the event.

"We see ammonia as a core next-generation marine fuel."

The firm has previously talked of other alternative marine fuels including methanol and LNG as being under consideration for its decarbonisation plans.

The Sakuyake had completed a three-month demonstration voyage in March 2025, during which it achieved a GHG emission reduction of up to 95%.

“ We are not only building ammonia-fuelled vessels, we are also advancing the operational expertise.. Takaya Soga, NYK

Ammonia is recognized for its ability to produce zero harmful emissions, making it a key solution for decarbonization in the shipping industry, he said.

Soga said that NYK is also advancing operational expertise to handle ammonia safety.

He highlighted the ship-to-ship ammonia cargo transfer that took place between the NYK-owned ammonia carrier Berlian Ekuator and Eco Enchanted off Spain in September 2025.

"This achievement demonstrates the safety and the practicality of large-scale ammonia transportation," Soga said.

Despite progress, Soga argued that the main challenge remains the high cost of green ammonia.

"So the foundation for using ammonia as a marine fuel is in place, but the main barrier right now is cost," Soga said.

"Green ammonia, specifically blue or green ammonia, is still much more expensive than traditional options.

"On the other hand, currently, numerous grey ammonia plants exist globally."

Soga sees these grey ammonia plants to play a foundational role in the development of blue and green ammonia plants in the future.

"To overcome the cost of the barrier, we need to accelerate clean ammonia development to enable mass production and drive down costs," he concluded.