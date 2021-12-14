VLSFO Supply Resumes in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO supply resumes in Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based physical supplier Ocean Bunkers says it has resumed supply of 0.50%S IMO 2020 grade VLSFO bunkers in the country.

In recent months VLSFO supply has been unavailable due to a shortage of low sulfur products, Ocean Bunkers' CEO, Yousuf Muhammad, told Ship & Bunker.

However, thanks to an exclusive refinery deal for VLSFO material, the supplier says it has now been able to resume supply.

Ocean Bunkers says VLSFO supplies are restarted at both Port Karachi and Bin Qasim.

Prices are currently indicated at $599/mt, making them competitive with Singapore ($602.50/mt), Fujairah ($598.50/mt) and other local ports, according to Ship & Bunker data today.