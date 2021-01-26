ABS Launches Singapore Joint Study Assessing Ammonia's Potential as Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ABS sees potential for Singapore to become an ammonia bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has launched a joint study in Singapore looking into the potential for ammonia to become a mainstream bunker fuel.

ABS, Nanyang Technological University and the Ammonia Safety and Training Institute will work together on the study, titled Ammonia as a Marine Fuel in Singapore -- Supply Chain, Bunker Safety and Potential Issues, the organisation said in a statement on its website Monday.

ExxonMobil, Hoegh LNG, MAN Energy Solutions Singapore, Jurong Port, PSA SIngapore and ITOCHU Group will join as initial project partners.

"It is ... clear that Singapore has the potential to play a critical role as a strategic downstream location to receive, store, consume or bunker ammonia," Panos Koutsourakis, director of sustainability strategy at ABS, said in the statement.

"We are proud to be able to utilize our industry-leading experience with ammonia to contribute to understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by ammonia to the Port of Singapore."