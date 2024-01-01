Major Tsunami Warning After Earthquake in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A major tsunami warning has been issued in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture. File Image / Pixabay

A tsunami warning has been issued for a large section of Japan's western coast after an earthquake in the area.

The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 7.4 and took place at about 4:10 PM local time on Monday afternoon, local broadcaster NHK reported.

A major tsunami warning has been issued in the Ishikawa Prefecture.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures.

Waves as high as five meters are expected in Ishikawa.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants.

Reports of damage from the Japanese earthquake and its aftermath have yet to be reported.