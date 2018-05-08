Ship Arrest in Singapore

Ship held last Friday (file image/pixabay)

A bulk carrier has been detained in Singapore.

The Peppino Bottiglieri was held in the Southeast Asian port at the end of last week, court records show.

The reasons behind arrest are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over services however the ship's detention involves "cargo only", according to the records.

Peppino Bottiglieri is owned and operated by Naples-based shipping company Bottiglieri, the equasis shipping database shows.