Norden Trials Biofuel Produced from Carbon-Negative Process

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel produced by Mash Makes was trialled on its vessel for a voyage between Singapore and Brazil. Image Credit: Norden

Shipping firm DS Norden has trialled a biofuel sourced from renewable energy firm Mash Makes on its vessel for a round-trip between Singapore and Brazil.

The vessel used 65 mt of B20 biofuel blend with 20% biocomponent from Mash Makes to power its auxiliary engine, Mash Makes said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Mash Makes produces its biofuel at a facility in Karnataka, India, using agricultural residues such as cashew waste.

The biofuel is derived through a thermochemical conversion process known as pyrolysis, which transforms the biomass into three main outputs: biofuel, biochar, and syngas.

While the resulting biofuel is suitable for shipping, the biochar byproduct can be used to enhance soil quality, adding further environmental benefits to the process.

Norden acquired a minority stake in Mash Makes in 2023. Since then, the two companies have been working closely to validate the fuel's performance and suitability for marine applications.

Mash Makes' plant in Karnataka currently processes 23,700 mt/year of agricultural waste into 3,400 mt/year of biofuel. It plans to triple the capacity with its second production plant