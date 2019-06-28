Asia/Pacific News
CPC to Offer Lower Sulfur MGO in Taichung
Friday June 28, 2019
Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay
Taiwan's CPC Corporation today announced it will stop selling 0.50% sulfur MGO at the port of Taichung, and will instead sell 0.1% max sulfur MGO.
The change if effective immediately.
Supply of the 0.50% sulfur MGO will continue at the country's other main bunkering ports of Hualien, Kaohsiung, Keelung, and Suao.
Since the beginning of this year the supplier also offers a 0.50% sulfur LSFO product.