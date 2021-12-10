Incat Crowther to Design Electric Ferry for Auckland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry will operate for Fullers360 between Auckland and Devonport. Image Credit: Incat Crowther

Shipbuilding firm Incat Crowther is set to design an electric ferry for use in New Zealand.

The ferry will operate for Fullers360 between Auckland and Devonport, operating on an all-electric basis, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship will also be suitable to convert to hydrogen propulsion at a later date if needed.

"The new electric ferry gives the operator an excellent combination of efficiency and flexibility, the company said in the statement.

"Designed specifically for the route, the vessel will provide an efficient, low-emission, quiet service."

The ship will be built by Q-West, and will be the tenth Incat Crowther ship in the Fullers360 fleet.