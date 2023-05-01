Tanker Detained in Philippines After Collison Causes Fatalities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collision happened on April 28. Image Credit: Philippine Coast Guard

A tanker has been detained in the Philippines after a collision with a dredger which resulted in the deaths of two seafarers.

The refined products tanker Petite Soeur collided with the dredger Hong Hai 189 off Corregidor Island on April 28, according to a statement from the Philippine Coast Guard.

One of the dredger's crew was found dead at the scene after the vessel capsized, and a second later died in hospital.

"The authorities will conduct a port state control inspection to MT Petite Soeur to hold and detain the vessel," the coast guard said in the statement.

The tanker had travelled to the area from Ulsan, according to AIS data from VesselsValue.