SIBCON 2024: Minerva Christens New LNG-Fuelled Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,000 DWT dual-fuelled Amalthea was built at Jiangmen Hangtong shipyard, classed by Bureau Veritas and will be deployed in Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has christened a new LNG-fuelled bunker delivery vessel.

The firm held the ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday as part of the week's Sibcon events.

The 8,000 DWT dual-fuelled Amalthea was built at Jiangmen Hangtong shipyard, classed by Bureau Veritas and will be deployed in Singapore.

The vessel has a 100 m3 LNG fuel tank.

The ship was ordered at a time when Singapore's MPA had a condition of only ordering dual-fuelled bunker delivery vessels as part of its bunker supplier licensing system. This rule has since been relaxed to include vessels capable of running on biofuels.

"We own and operate a fleet of 41 vessels, but this is our first newbuild delivery we've taken as Minerva," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva, said at the event.

"It's also a first because it's the first vessel in our fleet with propulsion technology powered by future fuels with LNG."