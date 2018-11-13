Pilot Scheme for Inter-island sea Transport

Pacific Islands: beautiful but isolated (file image/pixabay)

An Asia-based shipping company has joined forces with a regional academic institution to develop efficient and sustainable sea transport for island communities in the Pacific ocean.

China Navigation Company (CNCo) and the University of the South Pacific will work together on project cerulean to produce a new class of small, cargo freighter. CNCo, which owns Swire Shipping, is to put $2.5 million into the project.

A pilot project, which will run for two years from launch, will be jointly operated and monitored by the two participants, CNCo said.

The Pacific Islands are reliant on sea transport for economic development. The ship will be designed specifically to operate in the Pacific Island area.