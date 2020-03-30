Singapore: Scope for Vessel Crew Change Limited

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seafarers: changing times. Image credit/S&B.

With many ports imposing restrictions on shipping operations, Singapore has declared itself "open for cargo operations and marine services, including bunkering, ship supplies and shipyard repairs".

However, the southeast Asian nation state has suspended vessel crew changes unless "special circumstances" apply.

Crew can leave or join a ship only if their employment contract has run out or for health reasons or on compasionate grounds.

The maritime authority has said it will deal with requests from cargo ships which submit the correct documentation.

Shipping body International Chamber of Shipping estimates that of the 1.2 million seafarers at sea, around 100,000 need to change over each month.

ICS is lobbying the United Nations to have seafarers classed as essential workers, according to the South China Morning Post.