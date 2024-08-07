Peninsula Appoints Quality Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager has worked for Peninsula since September 2023. Image Credit: Tow Foong Lim / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a quality manager in Singapore.

Tow Foong Lim has been appointed to the role of quality manager for Peninsula in Singapore, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

He has worked for Peninsula since September 2023, serving previously as senior quality executive.

He had earlier worked for Maritec from 2022 to 2023, for Peninsula from 2021 to 2022 and for VPS from 2005 to 2021.

Peninsula commenced operations in Singapore in 2006, and the company's office there is its regional headquarters for the East of Suez region, according to the company's website.