MOL Bulker to Try Out Chevron Biofuel Bunkers in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will test the fuel on board the Panamax dry bulk carrier C.S. Olive. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm MOL is set to launch a trial of biofuel bunkers produced by Chevron on board one of its bulkers in Singapore later this month.

The firm has signed a deal with Chevron to take on 500 mt of of a B20 biofuel blend in Singapore in late June, it said in a statement on its website on Friday. The company will test the fuel on board the Panamax dry bulk carrier C.S. Olive.

"The biofuel supplied by Chevron Singapore is blended with Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester as a 20% to 24% component in the VLSFO," MOL said in the statement.

"This biofuel can be used on vessels without changing engine specifications and is expected to decrease approximately 15% to 20% of exhausted CO2 based on lifecycle analysis."

The biofuel is certified by ISSC, according to the statement.