IMO2020: Delay Unlikely, Says Korean Register

Yeon-tae: LSFO shortage, no excuse. Image credit: Navigatepr

Ship classification society Korean Register has said it does not forsee a delay to the introduction of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) sulfur cap which starts in two year's time.

"There is very little chance that the implementation of the global Sulphur Cap 2020 will be postponed," said executive director Kim Yeon-tae in a statement.

The expected shortage of low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) globally wouldn't wash as ships can get an exemption if there is no LSFO available at a particular port.

"A shortage of LSFO will not be a legitimate excuse for postponement," he said.

Although some IMO member states are in favour of a postponement, Yeon-tae noted that their concerns were excluded from discussions at recent Pollution Prevention Response meetings.

"It's likely to be difficult for IMO member states to re-submit the same proposal in future committee meetings," he said.

In addition, an amendment to an IMO convention must not attract objections from more than a third of contracting governments and that more than a third can be expected to object.

"With the EU member states objecting, the likelihood of postponing the implementation of the sulphur cap 2020 convention seems very low," the director said.

The Korean Register has around 3,000 ships on its books representing around 6% of the global fleet.