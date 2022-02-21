Sing Fuels Hires Accounts Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has more than 10 years of experience in accounting. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new accounts executive in Singapore.

Liniwati Lim has joined the firm's Singapore office as accounts executive as of this month, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"Liniwati will join the Finance Team in processing and reporting the company's finance-related activities," the firm said in the statement.

"She has over 10 years of experience in accounting."

SIng Fuels was founded as a bunker trading firm in Singapore in 2012, and has since expanded to have a more global focus, including trading in the base oils market.

Contact details for Lim are as follows:

Email: liniwati@singfuels.com