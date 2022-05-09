MOL Orders Four LNG-fuelled Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A car carrier vessel. File Image / Pixabay.

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui Osk Lines (MOL) has ordered four newbuilds that will all run on liquified natural gas (LNG).

The vessels are to be car carriers for delivery from 2024 and will have LNG as their main engine fuel, the company said.

To meet its net zero goal on greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2050, the company aims to build up a 90-strong fleet of LNG-fuelled ships by 2030.

An order for four LNG-fuelled car carriers was made in 2021.

Although the company is also trialling bio-fuel as an alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel, it has selected LNG as its main route to emissions reduction.