Sing Fuels Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm held a party at a bar in central Singapore on Monday evening to celebrate the anniversary. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels has celebrated its 10th year in business in a party at the start of the Sibcon week of bunker industry events in Singapore.

Ship & Bunker was in attendance as the firm held a party at a bar in central Singapore on Monday evening to celebrate the anniversary.

CEO Vikash Dhanuka founded the company as a marine fuel trader in Singapore in 2012, and it now has 67 employees across six offices worldwide.

The firm has expanded beyond bunker trading into the base oil and lubricant markets, fuel oil cargoes, risk management and other areas.

"In the same year we were founded, there was a downturn in the global shipping industry, adversely affecting the bunkering market," the company said on its website.

"But what we saw was a service gap that needed to be filled up and a chance to provide you with more choices for services that you need.

"We were founded at the same time that the bunkering market got affected.

"Determined not to be constrained by what many thought was an inevitable fate, we saw it as an opportunity to dive into the deep end and excel."